\[RECORDING: ORPHEUS-LOG.4128-5: TRANSCRIBED]

"Something's wrong with the ship! … I’ve tried to figure out exactly what the problem is, but I’m struggling... I just need a little more time. These damn things, they’ve taken over and they’re EVERYWHERE!

I need to get into engineering. If I can then I can put The Orpheus back on the correct course, and we can get out of this system. I don’t know how much longer I can take the noises these things are making. I feel like I’m going mad!! … September 18th, I just need to make it to September 18th."

\[TRANSMISSION ENDS]

The launch of Moros Protocol has been rescheduled to September 18th, and will drop on Steam and GOG simultaneously. We know many of you have been standing by patiently, and we're grateful for the continuous support as we chart the course forward.

The Pixel Reign Team