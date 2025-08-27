You've probably noticed that the game doesn't run so well in multiplayer... Long story short, some WIP network optimizations were still enabled and this would cause the positions of objects to appear jittery client-side. This has been resolved and I hope you have a better experience playing online!
-Knooble
Oopsie Patch 8/27/25
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 2118091
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update