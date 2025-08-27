 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19759590 Edited 27 August 2025 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
You've probably noticed that the game doesn't run so well in multiplayer... Long story short, some WIP network optimizations were still enabled and this would cause the positions of objects to appear jittery client-side. This has been resolved and I hope you have a better experience playing online!

-Knooble

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2118091
