Simplified TDC: Now, this is not the real thing. Remember this is lite sim. This is just a step up from the ‘homing missile’ style that we had before (Don’t worry that is still in easy mode).
In order to use the new system, you must gather the three vital pieces of data required for the TDC to make calculations.. This is for predicted intercept points between the torpedo and the target. The mechanic works with the same TBT (target bearing transmitter) or the periscope like before. But now you will see each data part individually. You can now also see this data on the combat map. Which is also used to create a torpedo spread along the intercept line.
This system, although simple, forces more strategy from the player. If the enemy changes direction it changes the data required, and you will have to start again. So being hidden is a must for gathering data typically. We are working on the detection system next which will heavily advance this entire mechanic and make it what it really is intended to be.
You can no longer hit targets easily, especially larger enemy fleets! It's about getting in close with stealth, gathering data and making the first big hits. Then it's time to dive and run and wait for your next chance to strike!
As always, thank you to those who support us along this voyage.
Improvements:
- Prevent seagulls sfx from playing when camera is underwater
- Update combat map background art
- Update map detail dashed lines and sub icon art
- Remove ship and sub track points from combat map
- Remove distance text labels from combat map
- Update sub and icon arrow in combat map
- Update torpedo impact art in combat map
- Adjust torpedo trajectory image UV so it looks correct when scaled
- Show ship data in easy mode when using TBT and periscope
- Update roadmap image on main menu
Features:
- New: Show torpedo firing panel in detail map view
- New: torpedo firing system from combat map
- New: Simplified TDC system (Only on Medium or Hard difficulty)
Development Timeline Notes:
- Discard TDC data gathered if it becomes invalid due to speed or bearing changing
- Added first "identify ship" step to TDC
- Render ship outline after it has been identified with TBT/UZO.
- Outline depends on time of day and distance.
- Outline setup for remaining ships
- Purge ship data and identification when sub goes below periscope depth. Outline won't be rendered unless the ship is identified again.
- Visualize different steps of TDC data gathering in map + click on torpedo projected impact to slightly offset it.
- Add text labels to map detail TDC data + Made text label's bold
- Show TDC data in map only at a certain zoom level
- Refactor how TDC data gathering works. Now you can switch targets or look away and keep the current data gathered.
- Add status messages when TDC data is lost
- Adjust dashed lines length based on detailed map zoom level
- Adjust torpedo target icon size
- Make torpedo position adjust icon grey and change torpedo trajectory line color to grey
- Change torpedo icon ordering
- Adjust zoom level at which TDC data appears
Bug/issues Fixes:
- Fixed: bird ambient sounds being played while camera is underwater at Midway
- Fixed: 1px border rendering in tooltip ui
- Fixed: torpedo solution was being calculated twice
- Fixed: check ship isn't null before trying to remove its TDC data
- Fixed: TDC data ui not setting width correctly
- Fixed: stop rendering ship outline when it is sunk
- Remove: debug code
- Fixed: torpedo impact point position not adjusting correctly with map zoom
- Fixed: issued when dragging torpedo impact point in detail map
- Fixed: reset torpedo offset data when closing map
- Fixed: reset fire solution if the TDC data lost is the sub's current target
Contact us for bug reports: We are working on a in-game solution.
The Steam Discussion Forums
Our Discord
Or support@microprose.com
Save Game Location: %USERPROFILE%\AppData\LocalLow\Microprose\Silent Depth 2
Game Session Logs: <your steamfolder>\steamapps\common\Silent Depth 2 - Pacific\Silent Depth 2_Data\Logs
Alternatively you can jump to this folder by clicking on the “Cog” on the game’s library page, then mouse over “Manage” then click on “Browse Local Files” and follow the folder structure above.
Thank you for taking the time to help us find the bugs!
