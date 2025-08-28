- Character Rework [Claire]
- Fixed an issue where the Warm Sweater effect would trigger every turn
- [Swimsuit Liushin] Ultimate Star - Cost reduced by 1
- [Other] Hot Steam - Effect changed
- [Suzume] Letter - Turn restriction removed
- [Other] Meteorite - Cost increased by 1
- [Arin] Blood Stream - Turn restriction removed
- [Arin] Bloody Knight - Turn restriction removed
- [Other] Fireball - Damage increased
- [Other] Blood Spear - Buffed
2.3.28.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update