28 August 2025 Build 19759475 Edited 28 August 2025 – 05:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Character Rework [Claire]
- Fixed an issue where the Warm Sweater effect would trigger every turn
- [Swimsuit Liushin] Ultimate Star - Cost reduced by 1
- [Other] Hot Steam - Effect changed
- [Suzume] Letter - Turn restriction removed
- [Other] Meteorite - Cost increased by 1
- [Arin] Blood Stream - Turn restriction removed
- [Arin] Bloody Knight - Turn restriction removed
- [Other] Fireball - Damage increased
- [Other] Blood Spear - Buffed

