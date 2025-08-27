 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Overwatch® 2 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 19759474 Edited 27 August 2025 – 18:32:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added music credits to selected songs.
Added a new movement system, click and drag to move character.
Skip Trade guild dialogue is now Hold shift key.
Different saving directory that automatically finds location to avoid drive missing errors.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3820951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link