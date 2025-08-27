Added music credits to selected songs.
Added a new movement system, click and drag to move character.
Skip Trade guild dialogue is now Hold shift key.
Different saving directory that automatically finds location to avoid drive missing errors.
Important Fixes and tweaks.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update