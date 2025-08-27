 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19759449 Edited 27 August 2025 – 19:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update 0.0.0.27.08.25PT:

  • Improved Quad driving physics

  • Fixed long cast power bar, accelerated steady movement

  • Increased rod casting animation speed

  • Improved Spinning method, added more animations and lure UI monitor (Part 1/2)

  • Fixed the pier at the fishing spot The Rocky Shore – missing option to place rod stands

  • Changed ranking reset time from 30 days to 7 days

