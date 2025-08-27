- Improved Quad driving physics
- Fixed long cast power bar, accelerated steady movement
- Increased rod casting animation speed
- Improved Spinning method, added more animations and lure UI monitor (Part 1/2)
- Fixed the pier at the fishing spot The Rocky Shore – missing option to place rod stands
- Changed ranking reset time from 30 days to 7 days
Update 0.0.0.27.08.25PT
Update notes via Steam Community
Update 0.0.0.27.08.25PT:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update