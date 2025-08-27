 Skip to content
Major 27 August 2025 Build 19759446 Edited 27 August 2025 – 18:26:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Quick bug fixes. If you encounter any issues, please contact support — I resolve problems very quickly.

The error "loading error failed to load: data/Map055.json" has been fixed. Apologies for my oversight — the demo version is now stable again.
I will also regularly release patches to fix issues reported by the community on Steam. Rest assured, I respond to all requests and work on every bug.

Support: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2411100/discussions/0/4338734745073154357/

