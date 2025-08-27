After hoptix launched, we realized there was just one more thing that felt like it needed to be in the game... and got right to work! We're expanding our second least controversial feature (right after a certain gravity-changing camera-spinning gimmick), target breaking tests! There's lots to explore in the main path, but what target-terrorizing game is complete without a side-mode full of more traditional, small-scale bonus trials?

hoptix: Tower of Targets features 10 brand new EX-stages, featuring a variety of different level design approaches that wouldn't have fit the core game: some are more difficult, some are more linear, and some are just a little wackier. These are also playable in Free Ride mode, for those who'd prefer to just get their paws on a handful of new sandboxes!

To unlock the new stages, you'll need to find and complete Moondust Conservatory Track 2, so keep an eye out in Track 1 if you haven't nabbed the unlock CD!

Also: as a reward for completing each of the new stages in Classic or Time Trial mode, you'll unlock 4 new dye styles inspired by certain late game areas!

And speaking of spinning camera gimmicks: we've added a new "Reduced Camera Motion" setting in the options menu to attempt to address the problems some of our players have had with a certain later game level. While disabling the camera effect entirely would have rendered the level very difficult to play, we're hoping the new visual transition is a little easier on the eyes for those who are sensitive to this type of motion.

Rounding out the changes, hoptix: Tower of Targets comes with a handful of fixes for rare physics edge-cases (as well as a few pesky UI or sprite layering bugs...), so the game should feel more solid than ever!

As always, thanks for playing hoptix!