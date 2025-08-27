 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Overwatch® 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 19759399 Edited 27 August 2025 – 21:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
IMPROVEMENTS
- new world filter to display regional happiness
- events effect may be stronger, depending on the nation's preparedness
- local happiness influences now national one
- many balance changes

FIXES
- a bug that could occur when region breakaway with calendar events related to that region

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1407182
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1407183
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1407184
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link