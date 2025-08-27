 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19759357 Edited 27 August 2025 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

While big updates are still being worked on, this patch addresses the most important issues players reported within the first two days after launch.

General

  • New option: Friendly Fire (off by default) - allows damage to player-built objects.

  • Night spawns are now less frequent, contain fewer enemies, and can no longer incorrectly spawn inside player bases.

  • Teleporting now grants an aura that makes enemies ignore you for 10 seconds or until you attack.

World

Some issues with world generation caused entities to be missing or to never respawn.

⚠️Unfortunately, these fixes only apply to newly created worlds:

  • Islands are now larger and should always contain the intended content (specifically Ghosts).

  • Most enemies now respawn properly within 2-4 in-game days.

  • Fixed a bug where islands ignored the world seed, which caused different layouts of POIs with the same seed.

Note: you can play the same character across multiple worlds.

Transmutation

Originally planned as part of Alchemy (which didn't make it into launch).

For now, 3 new recipes are available at the Spellforge:

  • Linen to Copper

  • Linen to Tin

  • Silk to Iron

Misc

Some of these fixes had already been implemented earlier but were not documented:

  • Skeletons now drop more Silk.

  • Bosses can no longer be frozen.

  • Ironhead Arrows now correctly appear at the Workbench after discovering Iron Bars.

  • Fixed several localization issues where text was missing or incorrect.

  • Freezing damage reduced from 10% to 5% health per second, and now starts closer to the coast.

  • Silver Lockboxes now contain 2-3 Silver (was 1-2).

  • Enemies no longer chase players into the deep ocean.

  • Ghosts now have a higher chance to drop Ghostweave.

  • Drowned Cook's Enrage now lasts 5 seconds and no longer stacks (still dispellable with bone piles).

Changed files in this update

