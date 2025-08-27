While big updates are still being worked on, this patch addresses the most important issues players reported within the first two days after launch.

General

New option: Friendly Fire ( off by default) - allows damage to player-built objects.

Night spawns are now less frequent, contain fewer enemies, and can no longer incorrectly spawn inside player bases.

Teleporting now grants an aura that makes enemies ignore you for 10 seconds or until you attack.

World

Some issues with world generation caused entities to be missing or to never respawn.

⚠️Unfortunately, these fixes only apply to newly created worlds:

Islands are now larger and should always contain the intended content (specifically Ghosts).

Most enemies now respawn properly within 2-4 in-game days.

Fixed a bug where islands ignored the world seed, which caused different layouts of POIs with the same seed.

Note: you can play the same character across multiple worlds.

Transmutation

Originally planned as part of Alchemy (which didn't make it into launch).

For now, 3 new recipes are available at the Spellforge:

Linen to Copper

Linen to Tin

Silk to Iron

Misc

Some of these fixes had already been implemented earlier but were not documented: