27 August 2025 Build 19759334 Edited 28 August 2025 – 00:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

In this update, the Frozen Spire meta puzzle in room A1 has been significantly reworked. I felt this was necessary as the original puzzle didn't land very well with players, and the goal of the puzzle was not clear enough, as well as there being a lack of feedback for the player and visual cues for what was going on.

If you previously solved this puzzle, it will remain solved for that file.

Changed files in this update

