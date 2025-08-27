In this update, the Frozen Spire meta puzzle in room A1 has been significantly reworked. I felt this was necessary as the original puzzle didn't land very well with players, and the goal of the puzzle was not clear enough, as well as there being a lack of feedback for the player and visual cues for what was going on.
If you previously solved this puzzle, it will remain solved for that file.
v2.3d - Frozen Spire Meta Puzzle Rework
