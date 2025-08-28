 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19759233 Edited 28 August 2025 – 15:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi Crafters!

Today’s update introduces a new building on Nova Terra, along with several bug fixes.



Update 0.71
  • New Building (Nova Terra): Collect all of Anatole’s written notes to unlock a new blueprint Sunblade: You adapted Anatole’s tower design into a blade of solar panels that slices the sky to harvest sunlight and power your base.
  • You can now dismantle spaceships if you’ve unlocked the ability to build new ones.
  • Fixed a bug where the percentage of oceans purified could decrease after reloading the game.
  • Fixed a bug where boats could get stuck when traveling very far.
  • Fixed a bug where vehicle hangars built on floor panels would not charge vehicles.
  • Fixed a bug where breaking a full chest/container would fail to drop all of its items.
  • Fixed various minor issues.


Thank you for your support, and don’t forget to join our Discord or post in the Steam Community forums!


