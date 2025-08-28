New Building (Nova Terra) : Collect all of Anatole’s written notes to unlock a new blueprint Sunblade: You adapted Anatole’s tower design into a blade of solar panels that slices the sky to harvest sunlight and power your base.



Fixed a bug where the percentage of oceans purified could decrease after reloading the game.



Fixed a bug where boats could get stuck when traveling very far.



Fixed a bug where vehicle hangars built on floor panels would not charge vehicles.



Fixed a bug where breaking a full chest/container would fail to drop all of its items.



Fixed various minor issues.



