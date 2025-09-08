Patch 1.28.a



hey sorry about the campfire on the tree yesterday...uhh...wont happen again!



Scouts! We have yet another little update for you. This one adds the much requested Color Blindness Mode as well as some bugfixes and balance.



Meanwhile we're hard at work on the next biome >:) Stay tuned!





NOTE: We are still working on fixing the rare issue where the lava rising gets desynced. We have added better logging to detect this. Logs can be found at C:\\Users\\YOURNAME\\AppData\\LocalLow\\LandCrab\\PEAK. After a session with this issue, please close the game and send us your log files to support@aggrocrab.com or in our bug reports discord!



Patch Notes



FEATURES

Color Blindness Mode! This adds patterns to differently-colored berries to further differentiate them.

BALANCE

Reduced the maximum time before the first tornado can spawn.

Slightly increased the minimum time before a tornado can spawn again.

Slightly reduced the commonness of the "Tornado Hell" biome variant,

It is now wayyy less likely that the maze is blocked after entering the TOMB.

Nest Eggs now weigh more to match the weight of the Egg inside.

MAJOR FIXES

Fixed an issue where players would be unable to obtain the Endurance Badge!

Fixed an issue where The Scoutmaster couldn't climb walls. This went unnoticed for a while because he can jump pretty high, but now he should be even scarier.

Fixed an issue where Scrolls and Berrynanas and other objects that change form when used would drop the new item instead of putting it in your hands.

Fixed a potential issue where playing a vanilla game after previously having visual mods installed (or playing with a modded player while not having their same mods installed) could cause a variety of visual and functionality issues. This could include, but was not limited to, players permanently showing up as a default skin in the endgame screen even if not wearing modded cosmetics, as well as the endgame report breaking entirely and preventing certain achievements from being obtained.

Fixed an issue where, rarely, getting caught in a tornado would cause the game to freeze on the loading screen upon failing a run.

We gave the backpack new physics that should prevent more cases where people would lose their backpack.

MINOR FIXES