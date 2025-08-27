Core Trials: Full Release!





The Complete Experience

After months of Early Access, Core Trials is now fully released! Every trial, boss, and mechanic has been tuned for the ultimate challenge.

All features introduced during Early Access are now fully integrated and polished, including roguelike run system, bosses, abilities, blessings, curses, achievements, and leaderboard functionality.

Enjoy a smoother, tighter, and more responsive experience, combat and movement have never felt this good. Get ready to rek your body.





What’s New Since Last Early Access Release

Expanded content: New and different type of levels are added.

Core abilities: Complete a run with a core ability to unlock a new one.

Core skins: What can we say, you gotta try Comet The Wolf Core skin, we might have secretly added some buffs to it.

Improved game balance (We heard you didn't really like the extreme difficulty lol).

Visual polish: animations, particle effects, and UI have received major enhancements.

Achievements: For all you completionists, let's see if you can do 100%.

Bug fixes and optimizations: countless tweaks to ensure the run is smooth and challenge is fair.





Thank You for Your Support

Early Access players, testers, and community members, you helped shape this release. Your feedback, reports, and enthusiasm have been the core of Core Trials’ evolution. A special thanks to the Runtyflame for being the first one there to test the bugs we release. Also, we renamed the early access leaderboards to "Hall of Fame" in your honour.





Next Steps

Get as many of your loved streamers to try Core Trials, and then watch them get terrorized.

While the game is now fully released, updates will continue: expect quality-of-life tweaks, new content, and seasonal surprises. Keep the feedback coming on our

Discord and Steam reviews!





Wishlist & Share

If you haven’t already, wishlisting Core Trials helps us reach more players. Share it with friends, post your epic runs, or show off your leaderboard victories. Every bit of support counts!