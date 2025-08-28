New Version Update 0.6.2.3

Hello everyone, please check out the patch notes below.

Bug Fixes

Fixed: Items disappearing when approached.

Fixed: Some quests that don’t require markers still displayed quest markers

Fixed: Wrong NPC name shown when interacting.

Fixed: Crosshair and object information not showing after exiting NPC dialogue.

Features

New Quests: Emergency Treatment and Mechanic for the Camp (Jiyeon storyline part 2).

After completing Jiyeon’s first quest part, you can return to the infirmary to continue her storyline. You’ll find James waiting there with the next quest.

Added: New Recruitable NPC – Jiyeon

New NPC Shelter: Jiyeon’s Shelter (Unlocks after recruit her)

Vehicle Customization at Jiyeon’s Shelter:

Jiyeon’s Shelter includes the vehicle customization function, so you no longer need to travel to Carol’s Camp for that feature.



Co-Op Progress Update

Co-Op mode will be available by the end of September in the Public Test Branch. This will be a completely new build, separate from the current version.

In this build, you’ll still be able to play in Single Player, as well as try out Co-Op mode. It also introduces multi-language support and full controller support for testing.



And about controller support, some in-game UI will be adjusted to better support controllers, making navigation and interaction smoother.