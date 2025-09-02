Patch Notes: Version 1.0.0.14

Fixes - Fixed an issue where the timer in Killing Time would sometimes not show for joining clients.

- Fixed an issue in Killing Time where the timer would reset if a player unstealthed after the encounter already started.

- Fixed an issue where the Mind Thrall would still spawn their ghost if killed by a melee proc.

- Fixed an issue where Companion Bots would not stealth when the player was put into stealth by Ghost Blade.

- Fixed an issue where the synergy activation announcement and synergy list view would display incorrect percentage values for the synergy descriptions.

- Fixed an issue where sometimes multiple items would be highlighted on the related synergies tooltip.

- Fixed an issue where the mission details tooltip would sometimes be offscreen.

- Fixed an animation and SFX desync that would occur with HUD announcements.

- Fixed an issue where the outro animation time after picking a super item was slightly longer than intended.





Thanks everyone for your feedback and support, keep it coming and have fun!

Prophecy Team