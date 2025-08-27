Just a hotfix to address some bugs and polish a few things here and there.
UPDATES
- Increased the amount of Cosmic Coins gained from T1 contracts from 85 to 100.
- Increased the amount of Cosmic Coins gained from T1 contracts from 350 to 450.
- Reduced the amount of damage that enemies gain at level 1 by 10% and level 2 by 10%.
- Increasing the Enemy Health and Damage Custom Settings NOW increases the value of Enemy Corpse as well! Challenging yourself to crank the difficulty and fight even more challenging creatures will feel a bit more rewarding.
- Updated the Custom Health and Damage description to explain how increasing the value also increases enemy corpse values.
FIXES
- Fixed an issue where the Meat Freezer was still showing items as invisible in the apartment.
- Fixed an issue where picking up Toxy in a Jar was bugging the action bar.
- Fixed an issue where Loot Mimics were taking damage while stationary with no active target.
- Fixed the position of the keychain on the Super Nova Rifle.
- Fixed the description of the Tier 3 quota requirement in the Manager Menu from 5200 to 5100.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes enemies could stay fixated on the target they killed rather than leaving combat or changing to another target.
I hope everyone has been enjoying the new QOL with 0.4.0.0. Thanks again for your support and feedback.
-Forsakenhalo
Changed files in this update