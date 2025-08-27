This is the change log:
- Feature: added language selection in options menu (F4)
- Improvement: optimized peak GPU VRAM usage, reduced by ~40%
- Improvement: one-way road placement, tiles, and information improved
- Bugfix: sometimes resources were generated without proper borders.
- Improvement: added a highlight to selectable nodes in science menu
- Improvement: bigger icons in top bar
- Improvement: sound feedback on UI clickable elements on mouse hover
- Improvement: translations improved
- Bugfix: some actions are now disallowed while on menus
Changed files in this update