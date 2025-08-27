 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Overwatch® 2 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 19759025 Edited 27 August 2025 – 18:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Truck City v0.29-Playtest has just been released. Note this will very likely be the last playtest version. Playtest will be removed before Demo launch, which will take place on December 2nd.

This is the change log:

  • Feature: added language selection in options menu (F4)
  • Improvement: optimized peak GPU VRAM usage, reduced by ~40%
  • Improvement: one-way road placement, tiles, and information improved
  • Bugfix: sometimes resources were generated without proper borders.
  • Improvement: added a highlight to selectable nodes in science menu
  • Improvement: bigger icons in top bar
  • Improvement: sound feedback on UI clickable elements on mouse hover
  • Improvement: translations improved
  • Bugfix: some actions are now disallowed while on menus

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3882893
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 3882894
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3882895
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3882896
  • Loading history…
Linux 32-bit Depot 3882897
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link