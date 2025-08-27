Feature: added language selection in options menu (F4)



Improvement: optimized peak GPU VRAM usage, reduced by ~40%



Improvement: one-way road placement, tiles, and information improved



Bugfix: sometimes resources were generated without proper borders.



Improvement: added a highlight to selectable nodes in science menu



Improvement: bigger icons in top bar



Improvement: sound feedback on UI clickable elements on mouse hover



Improvement: translations improved



Bugfix: some actions are now disallowed while on menus



Truck City v0.29-Playtest has just been released. Note this will very likely be the last playtest version. Playtest will be removed before Demo launch, which will take place on December 2nd.This is the change log: