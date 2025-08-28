Hey Everyone,
Hotfix #75 (1.8.7) is currently rolling out across our platforms. In the meantime, you can read the notes below.
General Fixes
Fixed a crash which could happen during loadings, and particularly the transition between missions and the Mourningstar.
Dev Note: The related crash error message is: \[Script Error]: scripts/foundation/managers/package/package_manager.lua: 436 Trying to unload resource.
Fixed a number of Access Violation crashes which could occur in different situations.
Dev Note: The related crash error message is: Access violation \[...]
We’ll see you on the Mourningstar.
– The Darktide Team
Changed files in this update