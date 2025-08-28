 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19759011 Edited 28 August 2025 – 12:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone, 

Hotfix #75 (1.8.7) is currently rolling out across our platforms. In the meantime, you can read the notes below.

General Fixes

  • Fixed a crash which could happen during loadings, and particularly the transition between missions and the Mourningstar.

Dev Note: The related crash error message is: \[Script Error]: scripts/foundation/managers/package/package_manager.lua: 436 Trying to unload resource.

  • Fixed a number of Access Violation crashes which could occur in different situations.

Dev Note: The related crash error message is: Access violation \[...]


We’ll see you on the Mourningstar. 

– The Darktide Team


Changed files in this update

