 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Overwatch® 2 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 19758972 Edited 27 August 2025 – 18:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community


DEVELOPER CHALLENGE - DAY 2/10: ENHANCED GAMEPLAY EXPERIENCE



18 MAJOR FIXES & POLISH - COMMUNITY-DRIVEN IMPROVEMENTS


Today's Progress:
18 Major Fixes implemented
3 Major System Improvements completed
Critical Bugs resolved
Tutorial Enhancement completed
UI/UX Polish applied

Community Impact: Your continued feedback drives every improvement.

THREE MAJOR UPDATES:
1. HOLD-Buy Feature - Most requested feature! Hold mouse button to buy multiple items!
2. Farm Grid Standardization - Consistent positioning across all maps!
3. Enhanced Tutorial System - Better learning experience for new players!


MAJOR SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT: HOLD-BUY FEATURE


The most requested feature today - hold mouse button to buy multiple items!

Old System: Players had to click repeatedly to buy multiple items
New System: Simply hold the mouse button to buy multiple mines, walls, and defense units!

How it works:
Hold Left Mouse Button on any buy button
Automatic Purchasing continues while held
Visual Feedback shows purchase progress
Resource Validation prevents overspending

Benefits:
Faster Building - No more repetitive clicking!
Better Gameplay Flow - Smoother resource management
Reduced Fatigue - Less strain on players' hands
Improved Efficiency - Build your defenses quickly

Impact: Players can now build their defenses much faster and more efficiently, especially during intense moments!

TUTORIAL SYSTEM ENHANCEMENT


Major improvements to the onboarding experience based on player feedback:

New Tutorial Features:
Merge Mechanics Explanation - New step that clearly explains how merging works
Mission Purpose Section - Added explanation of the first map's objectives at tutorial end
Polished Tutorial Steps - Improved clarity and flow of all tutorial elements
Better Learning Progression - More logical step-by-step instruction

Tutorial Improvements:
Step 1-10 Polish - Enhanced visual and text clarity
Merge System Introduction - Clear explanation of 3-item merging
Mission Context - Players now understand what they're working toward
Smoother Transitions - Better flow between tutorial sections

Result: New players have a much clearer understanding of game mechanics and objectives.

EXPEDITION SYSTEM OVERHAUL


Complete overhaul of the expedition system based on community feedback:

Major Fixes:
Resource Validation - Red indicators when resources are insufficient
Panel Bug Fixes - Multiple UI panel issues resolved
System Stability - Improved reliability and performance
Better Feedback - Clearer indication of expedition requirements

New Features:
Resource Check System - Visual feedback for insufficient resources
Improved Error Handling - Better error messages and recovery
Enhanced UI Panels - Fixed multiple panel-related bugs

Impact: Players now have clear feedback about expedition requirements and system reliability.

GAME BALANCE IMPROVEMENTS


Strategic balance adjustments based on community feedback:

Combat Balance:
Runner Zombies Nerfed - Reduced targeting cone for better balance
Airstrike Limits - Reduced maximum airstrikes per night
Zombie Spawn Rate - Balanced spawn rates across all difficulty levels

Economy Adjustments:
Building Card Costs - Balanced resource collection rates
Merge Logic Fix - Resolved "why merge gives less?" confusion
Resource Balance - Improved building cost-to-benefit ratios

Time Management:
Day Duration Extended - Increased to 120 seconds for better preparation time
Better Pacing - More strategic planning opportunities

UI/UX ENHANCEMENTS


Significant improvements to user interface and experience:

Purchase System:
HOLD-Buy Feature - Added hold-to-buy functionality for mines, walls, and defense units
Better Purchase Feedback - Improved visual and audio feedback
Streamlined Buying - Faster and more intuitive purchase process

Display Improvements:
Wide Screen Support - Fixed resolution issues on wide screen monitors
Better Scaling - Improved UI scaling across different screen sizes
Enhanced Visibility - Better contrast and readability

Pause System:
Pause Bug Fix - Resolved issue where "PAUSE" text remained visible when not paused
Cleaner Pause State - Better visual feedback for pause status

CRITICAL BUG FIXES


Major issues resolved based on your detailed reports:

Population System:
Population Decrease Bug - Fixed issue where population incorrectly decreased
House Building Bug - Resolved problems with house construction affecting population
Machine Gun Population Bug - Fixed max population issue when purchasing machine guns

Camera & Animation:
Cat Naming Scene - Fixed camera movement bugs during cat introduction
Smoother Transitions - Improved camera behavior throughout the game

Research System:
Lab Merging Fix - Labs now properly transfer accumulated research points when merged
Research Point Logic - Fixed "punishment" system that was too harsh
Better Research Feedback - Improved visual indication of research progress

Loading & Performance:
Loading Screen Update - Enhanced loading screen experience
Performance Optimizations - Better overall game performance

COMMUNITY HEROES


Special thanks to players who helped identify these issues:

Day 1 Bug Report Champions:
Umbrius1
Maestro
Smudge


Balance suggestions and zombie mechanics
• All Discord members who reported expedition system problems
• Steam reviewers who highlighted tutorial and UI issues
• Community members who suggested farm grid standardization

Thanks Everyone who made us realize our mistakes or better designs..

Feedback Contributors:
• All Discord members who reported merge system problems
• Steam reviewers who highlighted balance issues
• Community members who suggested UI improvements

Your detailed reports made these fixes possible!


THE CHALLENGE CONTINUES


Day 2 complete: 18 major improvements implemented.

Tomorrow: More fixes, more improvements, more community-driven development.

Remember: This challenge never truly ends. Your feedback will always drive our development.

Join the Community

Official Website

City Defense Z Wiki

Day 2 complete. Day 3 begins tomorrow. Let's keep building together.

Your feedback drives our development.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2635501
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link