DEVELOPER CHALLENGE - DAY 2/10: ENHANCED GAMEPLAY EXPERIENCE

18 MAJOR FIXES & POLISH - COMMUNITY-DRIVEN IMPROVEMENTS

MAJOR SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT: HOLD-BUY FEATURE

TUTORIAL SYSTEM ENHANCEMENT

EXPEDITION SYSTEM OVERHAUL

GAME BALANCE IMPROVEMENTS

UI/UX ENHANCEMENTS

CRITICAL BUG FIXES

COMMUNITY HEROES

THE CHALLENGE CONTINUES

Today's Progress:implementedcompletedresolvedcompletedappliedYour continued feedback drives every improvement.1.- Most requested feature! Hold mouse button to buy multiple items!2.- Consistent positioning across all maps!3.- Better learning experience for new players!Players had to click repeatedly to buy multiple itemsSimply hold the mouse button to buy multiple mines, walls, and defense units!on any buy buttoncontinues while heldshows purchase progressprevents overspending- No more repetitive clicking!- Smoother resource management- Less strain on players' hands- Build your defenses quicklyPlayers can now build their defenses much faster and more efficiently, especially during intense moments!- New step that clearly explains how merging works- Added explanation of the first map's objectives at tutorial end- Improved clarity and flow of all tutorial elements- More logical step-by-step instruction- Enhanced visual and text clarity- Clear explanation of 3-item merging- Players now understand what they're working toward- Better flow between tutorial sectionsNew players have a much clearer understanding of game mechanics and objectives.- Red indicators when resources are insufficient- Multiple UI panel issues resolved- Improved reliability and performance- Clearer indication of expedition requirements- Visual feedback for insufficient resources- Better error messages and recovery- Fixed multiple panel-related bugsPlayers now have clear feedback about expedition requirements and system reliability.- Reduced targeting cone for better balance- Reduced maximum airstrikes per night- Balanced spawn rates across all difficulty levels- Balanced resource collection rates- Resolved "why merge gives less?" confusion- Improved building cost-to-benefit ratios- Increased to 120 seconds for better preparation time- More strategic planning opportunities- Added hold-to-buy functionality for mines, walls, and defense units- Improved visual and audio feedback- Faster and more intuitive purchase process- Fixed resolution issues on wide screen monitors- Improved UI scaling across different screen sizes- Better contrast and readability- Resolved issue where "PAUSE" text remained visible when not paused- Better visual feedback for pause status- Fixed issue where population incorrectly decreased- Resolved problems with house construction affecting population- Fixed max population issue when purchasing machine guns- Fixed camera movement bugs during cat introduction- Improved camera behavior throughout the game- Labs now properly transfer accumulated research points when merged- Fixed "punishment" system that was too harsh- Improved visual indication of research progress- Enhanced loading screen experience- Better overall game performanceBalance suggestions and zombie mechanics• All Discord members who reported expedition system problems• Steam reviewers who highlighted tutorial and UI issues• Community members who suggested farm grid standardization• All Discord members who reported merge system problems• Steam reviewers who highlighted balance issues• Community members who suggested UI improvementsMore fixes, more improvements, more community-driven development.This challenge never truly ends. Your feedback will always drive our development.