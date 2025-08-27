Quick change to itemization in levels to help with the dead end problem. There are still some dead ends possible, and I think this is good for the risk / reward of exploration and weighing that against the escalation time.
But now collectibles are a bit more likely to spawn in rooms that don't have objective's in them. It's now up to you to decide if you want to fully explore levels and risk the timer, or stick to the objectives only. This is an indirect buff to escalation time perks as well, since those will now result in a slightly high loot collection rate.
Additionally, bosses and mini-bosses have an additional item drop added to them to balance this out a little and make the loot-splosions more exciting.
Some dead-end Consolation Prizes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2870581
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update