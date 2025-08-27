Dear Forgotten but Unbroken community!
Once again, we bring you another update. The update includes several bug fixes, but most importantly also the Ukrainian localization. A huge thanks goes to our community member Evghen, who put a lot of hard work into this localization. Once again, Evghen, thank you very much.
Bug Fixes:
- A missing collider has been added to a vehicle in the "Lost Team" map
- Corrected an issue with building colliders in "Transport Hub" and "Fuel Dump" that interfered with grenade aiming
- Resolved an issue where the muzzle visual effects (VFX) were causing an error on the Mosin Nagant rifle
- Fixed a bug where the Welrod weapon looted from a crate had 0% durability and was unloaded
- Corrected the animation for the unit taking notes in warehouse to play properly
Changes:
- The wait time after shooting has been shortened for all ratio weapons.
- Added a new in-game tip specifically for using machine guns and submachine guns.
Community Contributions:
Localization: Implemented the Ukrainian fanbase localization provided by Evghen.
In addition to the big thanks to Evghen for his translation, our gratitude also goes to streamer teta_pimek, who uncovered some bugs for us during his stream.
Happy gaming everyone!
Changed files in this update