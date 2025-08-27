Dear Forgotten but Unbroken community!

A missing collider has been added to a vehicle in the "Lost Team" map



Corrected an issue with building colliders in "Transport Hub" and "Fuel Dump" that interfered with grenade aiming



Resolved an issue where the muzzle visual effects (VFX) were causing an error on the Mosin Nagant rifle



Fixed a bug where the Welrod weapon looted from a crate had 0% durability and was unloaded



Corrected the animation for the unit taking notes in warehouse to play properly



The wait time after shooting has been shortened for all ratio weapons.



Added a new in-game tip specifically for using machine guns and submachine guns.



Once again, we bring you another update. The update includes several bug fixes, but most importantly also the Ukrainian localization. A huge thanks goes to our community member Evghen, who put a lot of hard work into this localization. Once again, Evghen, thank you very much.Localization: Implemented the Ukrainian fanbase localization provided by Evghen.In addition to the big thanks tofor his translation, our gratitude also goes to streamer, who uncovered some bugs for us during his stream.Happy gaming everyone!