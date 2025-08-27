 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19758820
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Forgotten but Unbroken community!


Once again, we bring you another update. The update includes several bug fixes, but most importantly also the Ukrainian localization. A huge thanks goes to our community member Evghen, who put a lot of hard work into this localization. Once again, Evghen, thank you very much.

Bug Fixes:

  • A missing collider has been added to a vehicle in the "Lost Team" map
  • Corrected an issue with building colliders in "Transport Hub" and "Fuel Dump" that interfered with grenade aiming
  • Resolved an issue where the muzzle visual effects (VFX) were causing an error on the Mosin Nagant rifle
  • Fixed a bug where the Welrod weapon looted from a crate had 0% durability and was unloaded
  • Corrected the animation for the unit taking notes in warehouse to play properly


Changes:

  • The wait time after shooting has been shortened for all ratio weapons.
  • Added a new in-game tip specifically for using machine guns and submachine guns.


Community Contributions:

Localization: Implemented the Ukrainian fanbase localization provided by Evghen.


In addition to the big thanks to Evghen for his translation, our gratitude also goes to streamer teta_pimek, who uncovered some bugs for us during his stream.

Happy gaming everyone!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2122091
