Changelog:

[Features] Added enemies that wield two-handed firearms



Enemy firearms can now be used by the player (limited ammo and can't be reloaded)



New Warehouse map with a bunch of new props that have been added to the spawn gun as well



Spawn Gun now has Undo and Clear All buttons



Added Unequip button to cosmetics (sorry about this one, it should've been there from the start)



Added rotating save backups to prevent data loss upon corruption (if you experience data loss, head on over to your %Appdata%/LocalLow/Kubunautilus/BrutalistickVR folder and you should be able to find and replace your corrupted/broken save with one from the backups folder)





[Changes]

Improved player feet animation



Added bullet impact particles to most objects



Reduced the amount of damage and deformation enemy collisions with the terrain cause



Reduced the frequency of joints breaking from bullets



Improved the hand positions of the Hunting Rifle



Improved the Underground Station a little to take advantage of the upgraded lighting system and added a few props. A full rework will come later on.





[Graphics]

Changed the way ambient lighting works to give smoother and more realistic lighting in most scenarios without a noticeable performance impact. In some cases, this even improved performance. A downside to this is there might be some light leaks in dark rooms, particularly in corners.





[Performance]

Improved performance of deformation by a bit



Improved the performance of some repeating audio sources



Greatly improved the performance of enemy spawning and dead body despawning (reduced hiccups during a wave)



Unused textures should now be properly released to prevent VRAM leaks



Occlusion culling now GPU-based to free up the CPU a bit more





[Fixes]

Reduced the chance of saves being corrupted upon crash



Slides don't require double racking anymore when they've locked open



Fixed enemies failing to get up after falling down



Fixed enemies not keeping their distance from the player (they no longer get all up in your face)



Fixed Chosen One glasses blocking the player's view





This time I've managed to fit a few suggestions in this update and fixed some of the most glaringly obvious and common issues.