27 August 2025 Build 19758723 Edited 27 August 2025 – 17:32:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This time I've managed to fit a few suggestions in this update and fixed some of the most glaringly obvious and common issues.

Changelog:


    [Features]

  • Added enemies that wield two-handed firearms
  • Enemy firearms can now be used by the player (limited ammo and can't be reloaded)
  • New Warehouse map with a bunch of new props that have been added to the spawn gun as well
  • Spawn Gun now has Undo and Clear All buttons
  • Added Unequip button to cosmetics (sorry about this one, it should've been there from the start)
  • Added rotating save backups to prevent data loss upon corruption (if you experience data loss, head on over to your %Appdata%/LocalLow/Kubunautilus/BrutalistickVR folder and you should be able to find and replace your corrupted/broken save with one from the backups folder)


    [Changes]

  • Improved player feet animation
  • Added bullet impact particles to most objects
  • Reduced the amount of damage and deformation enemy collisions with the terrain cause
  • Reduced the frequency of joints breaking from bullets
  • Improved the hand positions of the Hunting Rifle
  • Improved the Underground Station a little to take advantage of the upgraded lighting system and added a few props. A full rework will come later on.


    [Graphics]

  • Changed the way ambient lighting works to give smoother and more realistic lighting in most scenarios without a noticeable performance impact. In some cases, this even improved performance. A downside to this is there might be some light leaks in dark rooms, particularly in corners.


    [Performance]

  • Improved performance of deformation by a bit
  • Improved the performance of some repeating audio sources
  • Greatly improved the performance of enemy spawning and dead body despawning (reduced hiccups during a wave)
  • Unused textures should now be properly released to prevent VRAM leaks
  • Occlusion culling now GPU-based to free up the CPU a bit more


    [Fixes]

  • Reduced the chance of saves being corrupted upon crash
  • Slides don't require double racking anymore when they've locked open
  • Fixed enemies failing to get up after falling down
  • Fixed enemies not keeping their distance from the player (they no longer get all up in your face)
  • Fixed Chosen One glasses blocking the player's view

Changed files in this update

