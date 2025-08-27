This time I've managed to fit a few suggestions in this update and fixed some of the most glaringly obvious and common issues.
Changelog:
[Features]
- Added enemies that wield two-handed firearms
- Enemy firearms can now be used by the player (limited ammo and can't be reloaded)
- New Warehouse map with a bunch of new props that have been added to the spawn gun as well
- Spawn Gun now has Undo and Clear All buttons
- Added Unequip button to cosmetics (sorry about this one, it should've been there from the start)
- Added rotating save backups to prevent data loss upon corruption (if you experience data loss, head on over to your %Appdata%/LocalLow/Kubunautilus/BrutalistickVR folder and you should be able to find and replace your corrupted/broken save with one from the backups folder)
[Changes]
- Improved player feet animation
- Added bullet impact particles to most objects
- Reduced the amount of damage and deformation enemy collisions with the terrain cause
- Reduced the frequency of joints breaking from bullets
- Improved the hand positions of the Hunting Rifle
- Improved the Underground Station a little to take advantage of the upgraded lighting system and added a few props. A full rework will come later on.
[Graphics]
- Changed the way ambient lighting works to give smoother and more realistic lighting in most scenarios without a noticeable performance impact. In some cases, this even improved performance. A downside to this is there might be some light leaks in dark rooms, particularly in corners.
[Performance]
- Improved performance of deformation by a bit
- Improved the performance of some repeating audio sources
- Greatly improved the performance of enemy spawning and dead body despawning (reduced hiccups during a wave)
- Unused textures should now be properly released to prevent VRAM leaks
- Occlusion culling now GPU-based to free up the CPU a bit more
[Fixes]
- Reduced the chance of saves being corrupted upon crash
- Slides don't require double racking anymore when they've locked open
- Fixed enemies failing to get up after falling down
- Fixed enemies not keeping their distance from the player (they no longer get all up in your face)
- Fixed Chosen One glasses blocking the player's view
