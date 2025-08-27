__ New Features __

- Added three new events that can occur in the Backrooms (including a new monster!)

- Added a new wearable Head-Lamp for your character (Light shines in the direction you face)

- Lights (both left and right) have been added for the Golf dome.

- Reflections have been added to the game, offering a more immersive experience with your shiny cars!

- A new button was added in the Game Options when loading a Save to disable currently running Events.

__ Improvements __

The Backrooms have been updated with added complexity to enhance both challenge and atmosphere.

__ Performance & Visuals __

This update focuses on engine optimization. While this is not the “big performance overhaul” yet, it should make things feel smoother in certain areas. Especially multiplayer.

- Added dedicated physics thread support. Towing and vehicle interactions now run smoother and with less CPU strain.

- Disabled physics rewind system. Lowers CPU and network overhead in multiplayer.

- Improved streaming and async loading. Reduces stutters when new areas stream in.

- Enabled shader caching and pipeline state optimizations. Less shader compilation stutter. You will still stutter first time loading up a POI, the next time will be noticeably better.

Note: Multiplayer and towing will still be laggy and FPS will be low. This patch isn’t a magic fix. But these optimizations should help things feel a little smoother and more stable for now.

__ Graphics __

Community mod *UnMaskFX* has begun integration into the game, bringing its first set of graphics and performance improvements.

- Added two new W.I.P. graphics presets. Potato and cinematic mode. Potato was designed for ultra low end hardware. Cinematic was designed for high end GPUs like a RTX 4090/5090

- Reworked Performance / Balanced / Quality presets for smoother scaling across hardware.

- Reflections now scale correctly across presets. Potato and Performance settings have these turned off

- DX12 Quality uses Lumen GI & Reflections. DX11 Quality uses the fallback non-Lumen path for better stability.

- Texture streaming rebalanced. Reduces VRAM spikes and improves stability across more GPUs.

- Shadows, post-processing, foliage, and effects now scale more consistently between presets.

- Local exposure in first person driving improved.

Note: In a future update we plan to allow players to select individual graphics settings instead of just the five presets.

Both new graphics settings may have small bugs and lighting issues. Please report them on our official discord.

Textures may fail if your system has less than 6GB of Vram. 4GB and under users can play the game but may experience graphical and texture issues.

__ Bug Fixes __

- Fixed missing hitbox for windows in Fish Garage POI.

- Fixed misaligned water in cow paddock trough.

- Fixed cars not moving when weight is activated.

- Fixed "Drunken Clouds" issue where client could not connect to host and got stuck on a drunken screen (unable to press escape)

- Fixed bears sometimes despawning instead of exploding for clients.

- Fixed police light bar lights pointing down/no lights.

- Fixed Triclops speedometer brightness.

- Fixed floating caps on Kart.

- Fixed bug where UAZ lighting had wrong light set up for interior light, and could not be reattached once removed

- Fixed black ground and overexposed sky issue when backrooms spawn in overworld

- Fixed exhaust particles. Should be visible during the day now.

- Fixed collision on chameleon statue on roof of gas station's. Players can now get around it.

- Fixed missing garage doors.

- Fixed part counter on cars.

- Kart now spawns when selecting as starter vehicle.

- The car turning when driving backwards has been improved.

- W.I.P Dada front and rear lights always activated fixed + dashboard light half fixed.

- W.I.P. Clients being unable to accelerate heavy vehicles. (Only works with original engine)