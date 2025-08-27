Fixes include:
- Readjusted Pars for several holes
- Fixed "Under par" logic to unlock next course
(Thank you for your patience and reporting problems)
Version 1.4.4 is now live
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3753061
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3753062
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3753063
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update