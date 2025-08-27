 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Overwatch® 2 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 19758476 Edited 27 August 2025 – 18:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixes include:
- Readjusted Pars for several holes
- Fixed "Under par" logic to unlock next course
(Thank you for your patience and reporting problems)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3753061
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3753062
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3753063
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link