In this mini-game you run your own little ice cream stand.

Customers arrive one after another and order a random combination of either a cup or a cone with different flavors.

Your task is to build the ice cream exactly as requested – scoop by scoop, in the correct order.

If you succeed, the customer leaves happily and your score increases.

If you make a mistake, the game ends and your high score is shown.

With every new customer, the time limit gets shorter – so stay sharp and fast!