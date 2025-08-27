In this mini-game you run your own little ice cream stand.
Customers arrive one after another and order a random combination of either a cup or a cone with different flavors.
Your task is to build the ice cream exactly as requested – scoop by scoop, in the correct order.
If you succeed, the customer leaves happily and your score increases.
If you make a mistake, the game ends and your high score is shown.
With every new customer, the time limit gets shorter – so stay sharp and fast!
New Minigame - "Ice Cream Stand Simulator
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3837411
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update