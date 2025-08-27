 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19758433 Edited 27 August 2025 – 17:06:35 UTC by Wendy Share
In this mini-game you run your own little ice cream stand.
Customers arrive one after another and order a random combination of either a cup or a cone with different flavors.
Your task is to build the ice cream exactly as requested – scoop by scoop, in the correct order.
If you succeed, the customer leaves happily and your score increases.
If you make a mistake, the game ends and your high score is shown.
With every new customer, the time limit gets shorter – so stay sharp and fast!

