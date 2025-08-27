Update, Version 20250827
[Enemy]New Enemy: Werewolf (They will attack alongside other wolves.)
[Loot]Added an item drop list for Werewolf.
[Path to Dolovian Camp]Werewolves may now appear in this location
[Wonderland Travel Agency]Werewolves may now appear in Wolf-Themed random locations.
[Path to Dolovian Camp]Increased the density of enemies.
【敌人】新敌人：狼人（会和其它的狼一起进攻。）
【掉落物】为狼人加入了物品掉落列表
【通往多洛维营地的小径】狼人现在会出现在这个区域。
【奇幻之地旅行社】狼人现在会出现在狼为主题的随机地点。
【通往多洛维营地的小径】增加了敌人的密度。
