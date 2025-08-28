Happy Birthday, Fiesta Online!

Fiesta Online turns 18 this year, and we'd love to spend this special birthday with all of our players! Check out the new Birthday Event and all it has to offer.

We've got decorations up around the major cities Roumen, Elderine, and Uruga, and confetti floats through the air on a gentle breeze. Everyone is in a festive mood, dancing to the celebratory music that rings through the towns. Have a look around and take some fun pictures!

We are so grateful that so many players have stuck around since day one, which is why this birthday celebration will be bigger and better than ever!

Speak to Shuitan in Elderine to get the party started. He urgently needs ingredients for a cake pop for Remi in Roumen, and you're the person for the job!

Complete all the tasks to be rewarded with a very special Birthday Cakepop (+18 Stats)(+1% Resistance)(Permanent)!

We've got tons of new and returning special items. Speak with Shaoming in Eldering to exchange your event tokens for items. Check out the new mounts, the Blubber Boys, the new squishy steeds you can ride around on. Be careful that their slime doesn't get on your clothes, though...

Kingdom Quests

The Anniversary Cupcake War, Kingdom Quest Rebellion, and Birthday Party Crashers Kingdom Quests are back, so be sure to join them with friends! The event-specific Kingdom Quests are on rotation and can be found in the Kingdom Quest List.

Wait, is that... a giant Slow Slime?

Changes - General:

Hovering over items at a Merchant NPC will now display their bind type in the item tooltip info.

Floatation Stone has been replaced with Server Roar in the Attendance Reward.

Timestamp is now visible for Server Roar .

A tier icon has been added to all Scroll, Stone and Potion Alchemy recipe items.

The name of the crafting item/recipe Eucalyptus has been updated to Salvia.

Bug Fixes:

The tier icon for all the Stone Alchemy Recipes Tier 6 has been fixed.

The localisation has been reworked for the Alchemy Recipes and related items, which include an alignment of all names and description.

An issue where the Inventory Auto-sorting wouldn’t sort Tier 6 Enhancement stones and HP/SP Regeneration Potion (Tier 7) has been fixed.

The item icons for Antibiotic (Tier 5) , Antitoxin (Tier 5) and Bless (Tier 5) have been updated to match the previous tier pattern and will also match their corresponding buff icons.

A visual bug where the weapon cover “ Splash War Blade ” wouldn’t properly display enhancement effect has been fixed.

The icons of Material Composition: Platinum Ore (High Quality) , Material Composition: Platinum Ore (Normal Quality) and Material Composition: Platinum Ore (Low Quality) have been fixed.

The dialog in the quest “Monster Collector 2” has been fixed to reflect the correct number of items required to complete the quest.

Changes - Summer Event:

The following Kingdom Quests have been deactivated: Water Balloon Battle Valtara’s Water Battle Event



The Birthday celebration event will run until September 24th, 2025 at 1 AM PDT / 10 AM CEST.

We wish you a wonderful day playing Fiesta Online!

See you in game!

Your Fiesta Online Team