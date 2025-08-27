Netcode Improvements - Testing at 9pm ET Tonight!
Update notes via Steam Community
We'll have an organized test tonight to try out some of the netcode changes. This should be a massive improvement when cars start crashing, but I need 5-10 people online to see. Hope you can join us at 9pm ET tonight!
