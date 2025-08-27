UnderGirl: SP has been updated to Ver. 1.03! Changes are listed below:
- Fixed display issues with Mila’s "Triangle Choke — Armbreak" and "Arm Triangle Choke — Necksnap." They now show correctly in both the game and the CG Gallery (you might need to unlock them again).
- The MASH prompt now only shows SPACE, ENTER, and LMB images unless you’re on a gamepad—only then it’ll display the A button too.
- Chinese text should now display properly in all Dates scenes and main game.
- Various small bugs and typos are fixed.
- Steam store page has been updated.
Known issue:
- Dates section of CG Gallery still not allowing to view the CGs inside. I'm working hard on fixing this (and adding the missing CGs as well)!
Changed files in this update