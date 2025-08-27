UnderGirl: SP has been updated to Ver. 1.03! Changes are listed below:

- Fixed display issues with Mila’s "Triangle Choke — Armbreak" and "Arm Triangle Choke — Necksnap." They now show correctly in both the game and the CG Gallery (you might need to unlock them again).

- The MASH prompt now only shows SPACE, ENTER, and LMB images unless you’re on a gamepad—only then it’ll display the A button too.

- Chinese text should now display properly in all Dates scenes and main game.

- Various small bugs and typos are fixed.

- Steam store page has been updated.

Known issue:

- Dates section of CG Gallery still not allowing to view the CGs inside. I'm working hard on fixing this (and adding the missing CGs as well)!