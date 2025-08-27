 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Overwatch® 2 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 19758263 Edited 27 August 2025 – 18:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

UnderGirl: SP has been updated to Ver. 1.03! Changes are listed below:

- Fixed display issues with Mila’s "Triangle Choke — Armbreak" and "Arm Triangle Choke — Necksnap." They now show correctly in both the game and the CG Gallery (you might need to unlock them again).

- The MASH prompt now only shows SPACE, ENTER, and LMB images unless you’re on a gamepad—only then it’ll display the A button too.

- Chinese text should now display properly in all Dates scenes and main game.

- Various small bugs and typos are fixed.

- Steam store page has been updated.

Known issue:

- Dates section of CG Gallery still not allowing to view the CGs inside. I'm working hard on fixing this (and adding the missing CGs as well)!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2920033
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link