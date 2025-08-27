Patchnote #52 for Dark Hours (v0.10.21439) - 27/08/2025
MonsterVoltaic Wraith Fix: Fixed a bug where a player hit by the Voltaic Wraith’s dash would remain electrocuted indefinitely
[*]Drifborn salt counter Fix
: Better collision with salt checker during its catch movement, now countering him properly.
LD
- Explosive Location Fix: Fixed a bug where the interactable to plant a bomb could be reached from behind the wall in an auction house map
- Bathroom lights Fix: Fixed an issue where wall and ceiling lights in the bathrooms were desynchronized
- Missing Button Fix: Fixed seed -99855608 (Museum) where it was impossible to leave the first room if there were only 2 players in the game
- Missing Switches Fix: Fixed a bug where there was no switch at the top of the stairs in the Auction House, Museum, and Cruise Ship environments
- Cruise Ship Rain Fix: Fixed rain passing through the deck ceilings
- Cruise Ship Ceiling Light Modified: Added ceiling lights in the cruise ship hallways when they are wide enough
- Navmesh Improvement: Fixed some objects that were incorrectly affecting the navmesh. This might improve performance on maps with moving laser puzzle in vault.
Known Bugs:
- Some performance improvements have been made, but we’re still investgating for more improvements for the Cruise Ships.
