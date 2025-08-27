 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19758143
Update notes via Steam Community

Patchnote #52 for Dark Hours (v0.10.21439) - 27/08/2025

Monster

  • Voltaic Wraith Fix: Fixed a bug where a player hit by the Voltaic Wraith’s dash would remain electrocuted indefinitely
    • [*]Drifborn salt counter Fix: Better collision with salt checker during its catch movement, now countering him properly.

    LD

    • Explosive Location Fix: Fixed a bug where the interactable to plant a bomb could be reached from behind the wall in an auction house map
    • Bathroom lights Fix: Fixed an issue where wall and ceiling lights in the bathrooms were desynchronized
    • Missing Button Fix: Fixed seed -99855608 (Museum) where it was impossible to leave the first room if there were only 2 players in the game
    • Missing Switches Fix: Fixed a bug where there was no switch at the top of the stairs in the Auction House, Museum, and Cruise Ship environments
    • Cruise Ship Rain Fix: Fixed rain passing through the deck ceilings
    • Cruise Ship Ceiling Light Modified: Added ceiling lights in the cruise ship hallways when they are wide enough
    • Navmesh Improvement: Fixed some objects that were incorrectly affecting the navmesh. This might improve performance on maps with moving laser puzzle in vault.

    Known Bugs:

    • Some performance improvements have been made, but we’re still investgating for more improvements for the Cruise Ships.

