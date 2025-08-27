- Update -

New

Added support for AZERTY keyboards (default remains QWERTY, but ZQSD can also be used; the letters on the sprite’s face will switch automatically)



Changes

Increased the trigger area for a certain puzzle, making it easier to activate.



Hi everyone:Thank you for all your feedback!(I used AI Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)Liujiajun