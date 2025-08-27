 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19758128 Edited 27 August 2025 – 17:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone:

Thank you for all your feedback!

- Update -


New

  • Added support for AZERTY keyboards (default remains QWERTY, but ZQSD can also be used; the letters on the sprite’s face will switch automatically)

Changes

  • Increased the trigger area for a certain puzzle, making it easier to activate.


(I used AI Translate, if you have any questions, please contact me.)

Liujiajun
Aug 28, 2025


