🟢 Total:

– fixed a bug with a Snake–Gorynych;

– two divisions in Frontier mode, with high online levels, divisions do not transfer players between divisions so that novices leave with novices, and experienced ones with experienced ones;

– in ARAM mode, with low online, instead of 5x5, there will be 3x3;

– in ARAM mode, a vestibule has appeared, where there is an algorithm of random heroes available for the player to choose.

🟢 The launcher:

– the mini-map in the vestibule has been updated, the position on the map will be displayed according to the side of your team - the Docts or the Adornians;

– if the player has chosen a hero where there is no build or wants to change, then a "random build" from the hall of fame for this hero is now available right in the vestibule.;

– Updated player stats in the castle: Now by entering your nickname in the search, you can see detailed information about yourself, and you can also view information about any player on the server.;

– there will be internal game achievements in the new statistics;

– the queue display has been moved by modes in the castle, as well as the display of your division (upper right corner);

– each "queue" of a certain mode has its own Hall of Fame, according to this mode ("medals"), it will be available in a few days;

– fixed the exit after the "theft of builds" from the hall of fame, now the transfer goes directly to the build in the castle, and not the old version of the launcher.



🟢 Heroes and talents:

– The Intercessor / Guardian

– The artist

– Healer / Priestess

– Virgo / Nymph

– A blockhead

– The bully

– The Huntsman / Dancing with Wolves

– Hunter / Shooter

– The gunner

– The Wanderer

– The Berserker

– Katana

– The doctrine

– Asur

– The fanatic

– The Plague Doctor

– Kara

– Soul Reaper / Soulcatcher

– Fix / Fairy Queen

– The shaman

– The Pied Piper

– The traveler

– Amazon

Подробнее о ребалансах (изменениях) по ссылке: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1DbAz8FDk0EFFyM4LYGg4ihUoh4NBFMSNSjEiigAjDDA/edit?tab=t.vxcfbu1acghm