Major 27 August 2025 Build 19758116 Edited 27 August 2025 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Added Stage 2, approximately three times the length of Stage 1.

  2. Adjusted the difficulty of Stage 1 so beginners can clear it more easily.

  3. Added jumping in place as well as forward, backward, left, and right jumps.

  4. Increased dodge distance slightly.

  5. Added a new weapon, the Scythe, along with its skills.

  6. Added grab skills for melee weapons.

  7. Added items that expand maximum HP and MP.

  8. Changed skill learning to be available at save points, and items can now be purchased.

  9. Added a new basic enemy type.

  10. Various other optimizations and improvements.

Stage 3 is planned for release around February 2026, and will also include new pistol skills and another ranged weapon.

If you enjoy my game, please consider leaving a review on Steam.

