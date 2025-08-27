 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19758068 Edited 27 August 2025 – 16:32:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Free Mode:


Fixed clothing display issues during dual-character interactions in the train scene

Story Mode:


Fixed progression-stopping bugs in some story scenes

Adjusted issues where certain missions could not be executed

Fixed errors related to mission items

Fixed issues caused by abnormal save data behavior

Other Fixes:


Improved stability to reduce crashes when sleeping

Reduced occurrences of falling through the world

Fixed various vehicle-related issues

Fixed NPC clothing display errors

Fixed incorrect background music (BGM) in some areas

Fixed mission setup/configuration errors

Adjusted the timing and logic of the auto-save system

Fixed several issues in Photo Mode

Various minor bug fixes

Optimization:


Improved loading speed for some maps

Increased overall frame rate and gameplay smoothness

