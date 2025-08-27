Free Mode:

Fixed clothing display issues during dual-character interactions in the train scene



Story Mode:

Fixed progression-stopping bugs in some story scenes



Adjusted issues where certain missions could not be executed



Fixed errors related to mission items



Fixed issues caused by abnormal save data behavior



Other Fixes:

Improved stability to reduce crashes when sleeping



Reduced occurrences of falling through the world



Fixed various vehicle-related issues



Fixed NPC clothing display errors



Fixed incorrect background music (BGM) in some areas



Fixed mission setup/configuration errors



Adjusted the timing and logic of the auto-save system



Fixed several issues in Photo Mode



Various minor bug fixes



Optimization:

Improved loading speed for some maps



Increased overall frame rate and gameplay smoothness