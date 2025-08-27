Free Mode:
Fixed clothing display issues during dual-character interactions in the train scene
Story Mode:
Fixed progression-stopping bugs in some story scenes
Adjusted issues where certain missions could not be executed
Fixed errors related to mission items
Fixed issues caused by abnormal save data behavior
Other Fixes:
Improved stability to reduce crashes when sleeping
Reduced occurrences of falling through the world
Fixed various vehicle-related issues
Fixed NPC clothing display errors
Fixed incorrect background music (BGM) in some areas
Fixed mission setup/configuration errors
Adjusted the timing and logic of the auto-save system
Fixed several issues in Photo Mode
Various minor bug fixes
Optimization:
Improved loading speed for some maps
Increased overall frame rate and gameplay smoothness
