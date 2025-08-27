Combo:
- Increased time between hits to feel better when you cross the gap to keep the combo running
- Added a combo timer bar to visual show how quickly it is decaying
- Fixed the alpha fade to be less linear and grouped to the low end of the bar
Consumeables:
- Fixed a bug with some data tracking that could result in consumables not being applied
- Added text to show if a consumable is active when hovering in inventory
Feedback improvements for Combos and Consumeables
