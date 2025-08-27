So I picked up a smaller, but fun task that I didn't get to due to all the splittening stuff - official Project Babble face tracker support! Big thanks to @dfgHiatus for sending me a unit too! You can find more about it here: https://babble.diy/
Also this fixes the syncing errors that have been happening! I wanted to get that one out of the way and the diagnostics in previous build helped narrow this down!
New Features:- Added native Project Babble face tracker support (requested by @JackTheFoxOtter, issue #3456)
-- This initial implementation and few mouth shapes aren't mapped yet - it will be tuned and expanded in subsequent builds. Please provide feedback if you can if you have one!
-- If the Babble_App is detected already running, the driver is initialized automatically and should work out of the box
-- You can force Babble driver initialization by launching with -ForceBabble command-line argument
-- If you're using different OSC port, you can configure it in Settings -> Devices - Project Babble
-- Huge thanks to @dfgHiatus for providing a unit for implementation & testing!
Locale:- Merged Korean locale update by @mirpasec
Fixes:- Fixed crashes when setting procedural cubemaps to formats not supported by the renderer (based on report by @luxkitty, issue #5457)
- Fixed exceptions when syncing records due to path differences for cached variants (based on report by @decoybird, @mint_shock, Dankman, @oxysynth, Mrdabup, @stiefeljackal, @slashsabercat, @paragonorang, @.snooper, @electronus, issue #5346)
