Easier difficulties have easier boss level requirements



Updated rendering backend for better stability on current-gen AMD and NVIDIA GPUs



Added option to gradually darken locking pieces



Fixed infinite stall exploit



Pieces make a sound when they land



New friends from the Monster Mind discord



Tutorials correctly show their title on the scoreboard



Fixed edge cases when toggling vsync and fullscreen



Fixed repeated customer greeting at the start of a level



Sliders are now easier to click



Some of our friends playing on Zen Mode pointed out that the easier, shorter boss levels still had the same brutal scoring requirements as the higher difficulties. Ack! That was definitely not intended. I've nudged the boss level requirements down for the easier modes.I've also made some rendering improvements, and gameplay tweaks catering to seasoned players! There's a cool new toggle which darkens pieces as they lock -- especially helpful if you're trying to stall on those harder thinkier levels.