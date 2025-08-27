- Easier difficulties have easier boss level requirements
- Updated rendering backend for better stability on current-gen AMD and NVIDIA GPUs
- Added option to gradually darken locking pieces
- Fixed infinite stall exploit
- Pieces make a sound when they land
- New friends from the Monster Mind discord
- Tutorials correctly show their title on the scoreboard
- Fixed edge cases when toggling vsync and fullscreen
- Fixed repeated customer greeting at the start of a level
- Sliders are now easier to click
Some of our friends playing on Zen Mode pointed out that the easier, shorter boss levels still had the same brutal scoring requirements as the higher difficulties. Ack! That was definitely not intended. I've nudged the boss level requirements down for the easier modes.
I've also made some rendering improvements, and gameplay tweaks catering to seasoned players! There's a cool new toggle which darkens pieces as they lock -- especially helpful if you're trying to stall on those harder thinkier levels.
Changed files in this update