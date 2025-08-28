Welcome to the Paid Early Access!

Going Paid: A New Chapter

Since its launch, Tricking 0 has been available for free in Early Access as I worked on it as a solo developer in my free time. For the past year, I've been working on the game full-time, which has allowed for significant progress and a ton of new content.

This transition to a paid Early Access at a price of $15 is the next step in the game's evolution. It will allow me to build a sustainable studio, potentially hire a small team, and continue development to finish the game. The price of the base game (the sandbox) should gradually increase towards $25-$30 for the full release as new features and content are added.

Existing players who got the game for free will keep their copies and will not be charged. In the future, I plan to release cosmetic and career DLCs. This will give players who have enjoyed the free version a way to financially support the game's development without taking anything away from them.

For new players, a free demo is now available. This demo is time-limited to 8 hours of playtime, giving you plenty of time to test the game and ensure it runs well on your hardware before you decide to purchase.

Thank you for all your support during the open testing phase.

Patch Notes: The Arena Becomes Yours

Spot Builder: Create Your Own Map

I'm excited to finally bring this highly requested feature to life. You can now turn the Arena map into your own personal training ground. The community has already created plenty of amazing maps you can find and share on our Discord.

The Arena Map is now fully customizable.

The Spot Builder menu lets you move, rotate, scale, duplicate, and delete elements.

Spawn new elements from other maps and use them in your custom arena.

Save and load your maps as local JSON files.

Share your maps: You can send your JSON map files to friends so they can load them in their game.

An Undo/Redo system has been added.

Static Batching optimization has been implemented to combine meshes, reduce draw calls, and improve GPU performance.

Spot Builder Elements:

The Spot Builder includes a wide range of elements from across the game's maps, allowing for endless creativity. You can use various parkour modules, trampolines, slides, and mats, as well as natural elements like rocks, trees, and other vegetation. There are also new objects like wooden stairs, metal bridges, and concrete slabs to build with.

New Tricks & Animations

This update brings a massive overhaul to the trick system and adds a ton of new moves.

The right-side twisting bug has been fixed.

Raiz-type moves have been moved to the forward flips, allowing right-side flips to be a mirror of the left-side flips.

You can now perform side flips and aerials on your right side.

A Mega landing stance has been added.

Complete and Semi landing is now the default landing type ( Punch , Hyper , and Mega are inputted as variations).

Kicks inputs have been reworked to be more consistent with the flips (e.g., Cheat 10 is the same rotation as Cheat 9 but with a hyper hook).

New & Reworked Tricks:

Cork mega

Front half, front half complete, front half hyper

Full complete, full punch, full dleg, full round, full hyper, full hyperhook, full mega, full semi

Front full, front full semi, front full mega

Gainer half / Gainer Arabian, gainer semi, gainer mega, Moonkick turbo

Gainer dragonfly semi

Side flip (left and right), side flip twist (right), step-in side flip twist (right)

Backflip, Backflip swing, Gainer flash, Gainer punch, Gainer switch

Freefall & Physics Updates

The ragdoll and physics have been heavily revised to make the character feel more alive and realistic.

The CatTwist feature has been added to the Freefall mode. Hold D-pad left or right while in Freefall to trigger procedural twisting.

A new shoulder articulation has been added to the ragdoll, making the character feel less stiff.

Hand shapes now automatically change based on the character's body position.

The character now looks at the ground 0.5 seconds before landing, regardless of the spin amount.

The right arm issue (doing "weird things over the head") has been fixed.

Trampoline Improvements

The trampoline physics and appearance have been completely redone.

Physics have been reworked for a more realistic feel.

Springs have been added.

Springs now update correctly when the trampoline is rescaled.

Rotation issues have been fixed.

Drag has been rebalanced.

A new metal frame has been created that scales while keeping a consistent diameter.

Pads have been added around the trampoline.

The trampoline now only affects limbs passing through the frame in a downward direction.

Visuals & Optimization

The game's visuals have been enhanced and performance has been improved.

NEW Grass Shader: The old grass shader has been replaced with a brand-new one created from scratch.

The Unity engine has been updated.

The Mac version has been updated.

All quality settings have been exposed in the Settings menu, allowing you to create and save custom settings.

Occlusion culling has been disabled in the Arena map to fix issues with things being unnecessarily culled.

