
27 August 2025 Build 19757681 Edited 27 August 2025 – 16:39:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Car Dealers!

Patch notes:

  • Added a preview of package contents from online orders.
  • Fixed a bug related to saving the fuel state in canisters in the inventory.
  • Fixed the functionality of fuel tank counters.
  • Fixed a bug related to canisters and tools selected from the radial menu.
  • Fixed incorrect behavior of canister caps.
  • Fixed a bug where the dispenser nozzle shifted on the map.
  • Fixed a bug where the item quantity in the cart reset when scrolling the online shop.
  • Fixed a bug where the wheels of some vehicles were incorrectly positioned on the tow truck.
  • Improved the appearance of the Apex Striker vehicle model in repair zones.



New car soon:

Last time, you did quite well guessing which vehicle would appear next in the game. Let’s see how you do today! Here’s a small teaser of the upcoming vehicle that will soon appear in the game.



💬 Let us know what you think on Steam and Discord!





We’re also collecting your suggestions and feedback in this thread:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/

