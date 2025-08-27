Hey Car Dealers!

Patch notes:

Added a preview of package contents from online orders.



Fixed a bug related to saving the fuel state in canisters in the inventory.



Fixed the functionality of fuel tank counters.



Fixed a bug related to canisters and tools selected from the radial menu.



Fixed incorrect behavior of canister caps.



Fixed a bug where the dispenser nozzle shifted on the map.



Fixed a bug where the item quantity in the cart reset when scrolling the online shop.



Fixed a bug where the wheels of some vehicles were incorrectly positioned on the tow truck.



Improved the appearance of the Apex Striker vehicle model in repair zones.



New car soon:

