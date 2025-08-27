Hey Car Dealers!
Patch notes:
- Added a preview of package contents from online orders.
- Fixed a bug related to saving the fuel state in canisters in the inventory.
- Fixed the functionality of fuel tank counters.
- Fixed a bug related to canisters and tools selected from the radial menu.
- Fixed incorrect behavior of canister caps.
- Fixed a bug where the dispenser nozzle shifted on the map.
- Fixed a bug where the item quantity in the cart reset when scrolling the online shop.
- Fixed a bug where the wheels of some vehicles were incorrectly positioned on the tow truck.
- Improved the appearance of the Apex Striker vehicle model in repair zones.
New car soon:Last time, you did quite well guessing which vehicle would appear next in the game. Let’s see how you do today! Here’s a small teaser of the upcoming vehicle that will soon appear in the game.
