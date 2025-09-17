Greetings, Ravens!

The Hourglass of Dreams update is now live on all platforms. We’re very excited to share this new free major update with the Ravenswatch community! It’s time to explore new ways of playing with a revisited Timer mechanic and more content!

To go with the update, we’re also releasing the Timeless Skin Pack, available on all platforms for $3,99. Wear a new costume for Scarlet and her Wolf form, Geppetto, Aladdin, and Melusine.

TL;DR

Because we know our patch notes are lengthy ones, and you probably just want to play, here’s a “too long, didn’t read!” summary just for you:

Hourglass of Dreams

Overtime

New Side Quests: Jack and the Beanstalk Sinbad and the Roc Mordred and the Crown

Leprechaun's Cauldron

Steam Achievements

New cosmetic DLC

And more!

Patch Notes (1.3)

🐦 = Inspired by community reports and suggestions

Due to major content changes, any existing run in progress has been discarded. Your overall progress has not been affected. Finish your run before updating the game if you don’t want to lose it! Thank you for your understanding.

New content and features

New Game Mechanics Hourglass of Dreams Get rewards (Dream Shards, Magical Objects, and XP) if you trigger the Master Nightmare before the 18-minute countdown ends The Hourglass of Dreams is located next to the Sandman Rewards can be collected at the beginning of the following Chapter / Epilogue

Overtime Get 3 extra minutes after the 18-minute countdown to complete your activities The longer you wait, the stronger the Master Nightmare is getting! (up to 100% more damage and health) Once in the Overtime period, you can teleport to the Boss at any time Spending no to little time in Overtime will not affect the Master Nightmare



New Side Quests Jack and the Beanstalk (Dark Hills) Help Jack find the Magic Bean to reach a safe place in the clouds, away from the Nightmares Protect Jack and defeat the Ogre, who is located in the sky The Ogre is a new Mini-Boss Sinbad and the Roc (Storm Island) Escort Sinbad in a cave infested by enemies, while he collects diamonds on the way to the peak Knock down and tame Simorgh, the giant Roc, for Sinbad to escape the island Simorgh is a new Mini-Boss Mordred and the Crown (Avalon) Cross Avalon’s catacombs and reach Morgan Get rid of Mordred, who has taken possession of King Arthur’s crown and threatens to destroy it Mordred is a new Mini-Boss

New Activity Leprechaun’s Cauldron Rid the Leprechaun’s Cauldron of the Nightmares spawning around it Defeat them all before the cauldron empties itself of its Dream Shards

More variety in the Map (new scenic diversity) 3 new camps in Dark Hills 3 new camps in Storm Island 3 new camps in Avalon

New Steam Achievements Get 400 Dream Shards or more from the Leprechaun’s Cauldron Achieve a Victory with 9 Magical Objects or more collected from the Hourglass of Dreams Complete a Chapter using the full overtime

Timeless Skin Pack Wear new costumes for Scarlet, her Wolf form, Aladdin, Melusine, and Geppetto!



Heroes improvements, fixes, and balancing

Scarlet 🐦 Distant Explosion: Maximum throwing distance is now reached in 0,25 seconds (from 0,35), which is ~30% faster 🐦 Reload: Fixed an issue where using SPECIAL does not count for "Reload" if "Distant Explosion" is equipped In the Belly: Fixed an issue where using Scarlet's "In the Belly" Ultimate against one of Baba Yaga's Stalkers would not update the House's fight life bar

The Pied Piper Rats: Fixed several issues where some damage modifiers and status were not correctly applied for Piper's rats

Aladdin 🐦 Wish of Omnipotence: Fixed an issue where the duration of the Omnipotence status didn’t scale when upgraded Air Dash: Fixed an issue where “Air Dash” would trigger Eternal Rose / Swan Cloak / Seven League Boots magical objects

Melusine Healing Blast: Fixed the healing effect so it doesn’t affect Geppetto’s Dummies anymore Fixed the Regeneration effect, now correctly gives 5% health per second as mentioned in the description

Sun Wukong Transfiguration: Fixed an issue where an empty text box would appear when Wukong used the Transfiguration Ultimate

Carmilla: Bat Master: Fixed an issue where the muffled sound effect from Carmilla's Bat Master Talent would also apply to other players

Romeo Secret Weapon: Increased damage bonus from successful block counterattack with defense to +32%/+40%/+48%/+56% depending on the rarity of the talent (from +24%/+30%/+36%/+42%) 🐦 Love Shield: Love Shield now grants 4 seconds of invincibility regardless of the rarity of the talent. Added a cooldown on triggering the Invincible status of 14/12/10/8 seconds, depending on the rarity of the talent Panache: Each Panache Point now grants +5 DMG (regardless of the rarity of the talent) in addition to the attack speed bonus, which remains unchanged Thorns Aura: Increased the radius of the effect area to 5.5 meters (from 4) Fixed an issue where Thorn Aura’s VFX would keep playing while in Death's Door Love Thread : Increased beam damage to 33 damage per second for 6 seconds (from 22 damage for 7 seconds) Black Rose: Fixed an issue where canceling Black Rose would not reset the good amount of cooldown

Juliet 🐦 Attack: ATTACK now deals 20 damage (from 24) 🐦 Power: PERFECT SHOT now gives +50% Additional Damage (from +100% CRIT CHANCE) Defense: ATTACK shots triggered from the DEFENSE now scale with Magical Objects, increasing ATTACK ATTACKS triggered by Juliet’s DEFENSE now proc for Ace of Spades and Black Lotus Magical Objects Heartbeat: Triggering TRAIT or receiving Romeo's TRAIT now triggers a shockwave dealing 100/125/150/175 damage (from 80/100/120/140) Vaillant Heart: TRAIT grants both Romeo and Juliet +20% MOVE SPEED and STRENGTH for now 5 seconds/6,25/7,5/8,75 (from 4/5/6/7) Passion Dance: Now restore 4-8 health every second (instead of every tick) Explosive Backstep: Fixed an issue where Explosive Backstep would trigger instantly if the ATTACK button was already held before triggering POWER



Design Note: We received a lot of feedback following Romeo and Juliet's release, and for once, we were surprised that the large majority of players were concerned about how strong the characters were. We took the time to reflect on the feedback and decided to adjust their kit and talents slightly. The idea was to keep what made them fun to play without that "overpowering" effect.

For Juliet, we first underestimated how easy it would be to perform Perfect Shots during combat situations, and thus, it resulted in a crazy outburst of power. The difficulty of balancing Criticals (with the ability of CRIT Chance becoming CRIT Damage) would make up for some wacky situations with that Hero. We believe that her power curve is now much more manageable from a balancing perspective, while still keeping Juliet extremely fierce and strong.

The same goes for Romeo’s Love Shield talent. The Invincibility duration was too high and would lead to very strange situations. As you may remember, Romeo and Juliet were intended as multiplayer characters only, thus performing the SPECIAL required communication and synchronization. As we shifted vision with them being playable in solo as well, there were no more challenges behind the SPECIAL ability. Romeo saw multiple buffs in its kit as well, as it was sometimes perceived as too demanding compared to Juliet. We hope to encourage players to experiment more with his playstyle of quick attacks and fast retreat.

We also upped many other talents, specifically those relying on the TRAIT of the characters. For the same reason that they can work solo now, those talents needed to be better adjusted; it’s all more powerful now!

General improvements, fixes, and balancing

Activities 🐦 Straw Quest: Enemies killed in Straw camps before launching the Straw Quest no longer respawn 🐦 Wood Quest: Fixed an issue where enemies could get stuck OOB Dullahan Quest: Fixed an issue where Morgan’s dialog was not triggered at the Orchard Tree Ghoul Den: Repositioned the Ghoul mini-boss in the stage to prevent easy access to the chest without fighting him 🐦 Altar of Heroes: Fixed an issue where Heroes would sometimes not get teleported to the Altar of Heroes after dying 🐦 Astral Shrines : Green Camps: Now increases randomly 1 talent (from lowest Talent) Yellow Camps: Now increases randomly 2 talents (from 1) Red Camp: Now increase randomly 3 talents (from 2) 🐦 Refugees: Fixed an issue where objects traded with Refugees could get mixed up and not be displayed properly Blood Rituals: Fixed an issue where players could teleport out of the Blood Ritual before the activity starts

Enemies General: Fixed an issue where enemies could attack behind barriers Snakes: Fixed the VFX of the Snake’s beam attack that would glitch when touching a collision 🐦 Cyclops: Fixed an issue where the Cyclops would stop attacking if he was staggered exactly when he would eat a player Dullahan: Fixed an issue where his horse’s trails of fire weren't dealing any damage to Geppetto’s dummies Tentacle Master Nightmare: Fixed the visual warning of the circular attack that was not displayed in multiplayer for some players

Magical Objects Fairy Dust: Fixed an issue where fairy dust could stack abnormally 🐦 Horn of Plenty: Fixed an issue where Horn of Plenty's consumables could spawn in an unreachable location 🐦 Bloody Mary’s Mirror: Fixed an issue where Bloody Mary’s Mirror was preventing the selection of specific Refugees’ choices related to VITALITY

Misc 🐦 Hero Selection: Romeo & Juliet are now available in the Random Hero Selection Status and effects: Bleed: Fixed an issue where Bleed could stack abnormally in specific situations with Scarlet and Carmilla 🐦 Fixed an issue where the amount of Bleed was not correctly applied Ignite: Fixed an issue where Ignite effects would ignore some enemies' damage reduction abilities Thunder: Damage dealt by Thunder sources (magical objects/talents) is now impacted adequately by status (Strength/Marked) and applies proper critical hits Crashes: 🐦 Baba Yaga: Fixed a crash that could occur in multiplayer for some players during her fight 🐦 Username: Fixed a crash that could happen if the Player ID contained an emoji 🐦 Loading Screen: Fixed a crash that could happen during Loading screens on specific setups 🐦 Localization: Various localization fixes for Romeo, Juliet, and Geppetto



- The Passtech Team


