Hello everyone!



Here we are, the first patch for Knightica! As stated in yesterday's news, it will be focused on improving the overall feeling and balance of Normal mode. Since we then expect people to win more often, we're also tuning down Endless 1-3 and endless 13.

Those changes are not definitive as they won't completely fix what we want to fix about the Endless mode, but we feel it's a great start so people can get a taste of it without feeling kicked out of their game right in endless 1.

However, we expect the complete Endless overhaul to provide better results, and this is coming for the next patch that will be released either on Friday or on Monday. We'll do our absolute best to release it on Friday, but we also don't want to rush it if we're not 100% sure the patch is ready.

Arena mode should also feel better to play, do not hesitate to try it and give us feedback! There are also other things like bugfixing (Memory leak issue and the Gladiator achievement, among other things, should be fixed!)



But before the detailed patchnote, we wanted to say a few more words.

Firstly, we’d like to apologize to those of you still experiencing issues that may have led you to put the game aside for now, and even after this first patch. Please know that we're taking every feedback into account, but we had to prioritize certain ones first. We’re doing our very best, and we truly hope you’ll give the game another shot once everything is resolved.

Secondly, if you did not review the game yet and feel like doing it now, or if you gave it a negative review and feel like switching it to positive, do not hesitate! :D

But if you feel like it's too soon to switch it yet, we're still working hard on next patches so you'll be convinced eventually!

Lastly and most importantly, we've received a lot of kind words about the game, about how we've been communicating with you, and it is truly heartwarming. We hope you'll love this first patch and that you'll be looking forward for the next. Thank you so much for your patience, and for playing Knightica ; we'll keep on doing our best



Now, on to the detailed patchnote (where we tell you our intent, but also, because we've learned the lesson, we're sharing numbers! :D) :





Knightica Patch #1 - v1.0.1



Balancing

We’ve adjusted overall balance so Normal Mode feels fairer and more approachable. A few under-tuned elements made some runs feel unwinnable.

We still want to keep the challenge of other Difficulties so players that want to push the game still feel rewarded! The overall feeling of Hard and Insane will feel the same as Patch 1.0.0a

All Campaign Modes Reduce Elite Monster scaling by 20% We are reducing Elite Monster battles scaling so they are weaker on World 2 and 3. They were meant to be difficult but could feel extremely hard, especially on higher difficulties.



Normal Mode General Reduce Boulder enemies Damage by 20% Reduce Normal Battles Attack/Defense by 10% Increase Invokers damage to themself from 10% to 20%

Reduce Max Damage Commander could receive from 50 to 35 This will stay at 50 on Hard Mode and without limit on Insane Mode





We received a lot of feedback that Bosses were too overwhelming. Bosses should be challenging but never feel impossible to beat especially in Normal Mode. We are reducing their Attack and Defense so they keep this “challenging” feeling but reducing the frustration

Bosses Reduce Spider Queen Attack and Defense by 10% Reduce Tentacle Lord Attack by 20% Reduce Tentacle Lord Defense by 10% Reduce Dark Sorcerer Attack and Defense by 10%







We’ve strengthened several early units to make comps feel better out of the gate. Burrower is no more RNG-gated, and Dragons should feel much stronger as Eggs scale up.

Troops Sorcerer base Attack value : 6 => 7 Mage base Attack value : 10 => 12 Burrower Loot chances : 45% => 100% Salamander base Defense : 2 => 5 Salamander Effect increase : 200% => 250% Dryad Effect changed : Battle Start: +1 to all allies in the Front row. +2 if they are Nature Dragons base Stats have been increased by 30%







We are currently working on improving the Endless Mode for the next patch. In the meantime we are reducing the scaling of some thresholds so it feels less punitive.

Endless Mode Reduce Endless 1-3 scaling by 20% Reduce Endless scaling starting from Endless 13







We are really sorry about the misinterpretation of the Arena Mode. This mode contains handcrafted compositions made by the development team and is not PvP.

As it is faster, we are reducing the amount of Gold needed to unlock new tiles, allowing more compositions.

We are still looking for your feedback on this Mode and we’ll be monitoring how it feels in the next few days.

Arena Improved gold given per turn: From 15 to 17 Gold From 1 to 2 Free Rerolls Tiles unlock cost 3 Gold instead of 6 Improved the description to ensure it is not mistaken for a full PvP mode



General

Localization fixes and polish.

Fixed a memory leak that could cause lag/crashes during extended sessions.



Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where merging Troops with combined level more than 100 resulted in an error

Sorry to every completionist about that, you will now be able to unlock all the achievements :)

Fixed an issue with the Gladiator Achievement that made it impossible to unlock

Fixed an issue with Gold Dragon that listed him in Short Range

Fixed a bug where quitting a run while you won a Boss Battle resulted in an softlock error

Fixed an issue where Pacifist and Glass Cannon were not displaying keywords

Fixed an issue where pressing the Bench Button on Controller with a full Bench resulted in losing the Troop



