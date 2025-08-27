 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19757393 Edited 27 August 2025 – 16:26:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Stalkers.
We will be conducting maintenance to prevent abuse involving the abnormal creation of items and to retrieve items that have been generated and distributed illegally.
Please note that the game will be unavailable during the period below.

  • Maintenance Date and Time: August 27, 15:30 – 16:30 UTC(1 hour)

  • Maintenance Details:

    • Addition of defensive code and tracking log enhancements related to item acquisition

    • Retrieval of items generated through abnormal methods

Dungeon Stalkers will always strive to provide a stable gaming environment.

Thank you.

