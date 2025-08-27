Hey there Vikings

this update address the recent Steam cloud save issues and a pesky mine bug.

· Fixed villagers getting stuck in mine entrances and other doorways;

· Fixed builders getting stuck in pathfinding loops in rare circumstances;

· Fixed a bug where cloud saves would not sync correctly and result into a cloud sync conflict after each game boot.

That's it! Thanks for reporting these issues, we're back to working on some very big and exciting stuff. Stay tuned and have a wonderful rest of the week!

Yours bug-fixingly,

Sand Sailor Studio