27 August 2025 Build 19757389 Edited 27 August 2025 – 16:09:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey there Vikings

this update address the recent Steam cloud save issues and a pesky mine bug.

· Fixed villagers getting stuck in mine entrances and other doorways;

· Fixed builders getting stuck in pathfinding loops in rare circumstances;

· Fixed a bug where cloud saves would not sync correctly and result into a cloud sync conflict after each game boot.

That's it! Thanks for reporting these issues, we're back to working on some very big and exciting stuff. Stay tuned and have a wonderful rest of the week!

Yours bug-fixingly,

Sand Sailor Studio

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1898301
  • Loading history…
Windows Linux Steam Deck Depot 1898302
  • Loading history…
