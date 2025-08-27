Dear Managers,

Here are the changes included in this version. They mainly come from your feedback, as well as some bugs we detected.

Rework of table numbers

When ordering a dish with the tablet, it is no longer necessary to select a table. A dish ordered without an associated table will not have a ticket with a table number.

For dishes ordered and associated with a table, it is now possible to deliver them to another table with a different number. This is no longer blocked.

Employees will now only pick up dishes from the counter if they are associated with a table.

Changes

- Serving dishes by employees is now counted towards mission objectives to unlock new dishes.

- Boxes containing a floor can now be resold to Joe.

Fixes

- Fixed the truck not leaving its delivery point.

- Fixed an issue that caused tables to be marked as invalid (red) without any valid reason.

Reminder

If, when starting your game, you see some of your tables marked in red, it means their placement is invalid. Simply move them to fix it.

What's next?

We are moving into a new phase of adjustments and bug fixes, including:

- a parameter to adjust how quickly satisfaction increases

- a key to toggle sprint

- a better sales report

At the same time, we are progressing on the roadmap, including:

- achievements coming very soon

- a new language being added in the game

- new decoration props (we will release a devlog dedicated to this topic)