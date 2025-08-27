 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY HELLDIVERS™ 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Overwatch® 2 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 19757352 Edited 27 August 2025 – 15:39:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Feature: Learn all about the different power-ups with a new information display in the main menu.

Gameplay Balancing: We've increased the amount of planetary healing you get from health drops to give the planet a better chance at survival.

Improved Movement: Master the battlefield with the new strafing ability, allowing for more dynamic side-to-side movement.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3556692
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link