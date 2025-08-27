New Feature: Learn all about the different power-ups with a new information display in the main menu.
Gameplay Balancing: We've increased the amount of planetary healing you get from health drops to give the planet a better chance at survival.
Improved Movement: Master the battlefield with the new strafing ability, allowing for more dynamic side-to-side movement.
Patch v1.0.0.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3556692
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update