27 August 2025 Build 19757346 Edited 27 August 2025 – 16:09:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New
- new outfits
- new furniture

Fix
- oops fixed notebook close button
- fixed some popups
- wait wait wait fixed daisy looping?!?!

Notes
- i cant replicate the cooking bugs, or the non-interactable activities bug....
- drawing new customizations is my chosen distraction
- if theres any polish or QoL requests do let me know!
- Im sowwyyy that last update mightve been a liittle broken

Windows 64-bit Depot 2377251
