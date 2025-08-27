 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19757309 Edited 27 August 2025 – 16:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Updated UI.

  • Added Audio Controls.

  • Added in-game Zoom In/Out.

  • Added Autosave.

  • Added Pause Menu with Restart Button and Audio Controls.

    (Press ESC in-game to access it.)

  • The placement of the Shells has slightly changed.

