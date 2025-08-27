Updated UI.
Added Audio Controls.
Added in-game Zoom In/Out.
Added Autosave.
Added Pause Menu with Restart Button and Audio Controls.
(Press ESC in-game to access it.)
The placement of the Shells has slightly changed.
GAME UPDATE
