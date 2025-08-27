Instead of holding everything back, we’ve split Patch 1.07 into two parts.
This is Part One: 1.07a — focused on Cloud Saves, Networking, QoL improvements, and a brand-new Menu System.
The second part, 1.07b, is coming soon with even more surprises!
☁️ Cloud Save SupportIt’s finally here.
Your progress now syncs across devices — seamless, automatic, long overdue.
🌐 Networking Overhaul
- Trouble joining friends? Disconnects? Session not found?
- We’ve rebuilt the multiplayer backend.
- Fewer issues, smoother sync, better connection handling.
- Lays groundwork for a proper Server Browser in the future.
🧺 New Ingredient PacksSix new 20-serving prepped ingredients are now available at the market:
- 🍅 Sliced Tomato
- 🧀 Sliced Cheddar
- 🥣 Shredded Soft Cheese
- 🥬 Chopped Lettuce
- 🧅 Sliced Onion
- 🥒 Sliced Pickle
More expensive than usual, but worth it for high-volume workflows.
🧾 New Menu SystemYou can now disable items you don’t want to sell.
- Use the Menu Board at the counter or in the kitchen.
- Helps simplify things for new players.
- Prepares the system for future recipe expansions.
⚙️ Equipment Upgrades
- Increased upgrade effectiveness across most kitchen tools.
- Tools feel stronger, faster.
- (We’ll tune it further in 1.07b.)
🧩 Unlock Flow & Balancing
- Ingredient unlocks restructured to fit new additions.
- Small price/curve adjustments.
- Minor bugs fixed.
- Janky object interactions smoothed.
- General polish pass.
🔮 What’s Coming in 1.07b?
- 🛍️ A new shop — trays, ingredient containers, etc.
- 🤖 Kitchen helpers (Kitchen Assistant? Auto Döner?)
- ♻️ A system for reusing leftovers.
- ✨ More surprises we don’t want to spoil yet!
Thanks for sticking with us. More to come — and we’re not going quiet again.
