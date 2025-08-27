☁️ Cloud Save Support

🌐 Networking Overhaul

Trouble joining friends? Disconnects? Session not found?



We’ve rebuilt the multiplayer backend.



Fewer issues, smoother sync, better connection handling.



Lays groundwork for a proper Server Browser in the future.



🧺 New Ingredient Packs

🍅 Sliced Tomato



🧀 Sliced Cheddar



🥣 Shredded Soft Cheese



🥬 Chopped Lettuce



🧅 Sliced Onion



🥒 Sliced Pickle



🧾 New Menu System

Use the Menu Board at the counter or in the kitchen.



Helps simplify things for new players.



Prepares the system for future recipe expansions.



⚙️ Equipment Upgrades

Increased upgrade effectiveness across most kitchen tools.



Tools feel stronger, faster.



(We’ll tune it further in 1.07b.)



🧩 Unlock Flow & Balancing

Ingredient unlocks restructured to fit new additions.



Small price/curve adjustments.



Minor bugs fixed.



Janky object interactions smoothed.



General polish pass.



🔮 What’s Coming in 1.07b?

🛍️ A new shop — trays, ingredient containers, etc.



🤖 Kitchen helpers (Kitchen Assistant? Auto Döner?)



♻️ A system for reusing leftovers.



✨ More surprises we don’t want to spoil yet!



We didn’t want to make you wait any longer.Instead of holding everything back, we’ve split Patch 1.07 into two parts.This is Part One:— focused on Cloud Saves, Networking, QoL improvements, and a brand-new Menu System.The second part,, is coming soon with even more surprises!It’s finally here.Your progress now syncs across devices — seamless, automatic, long overdue.Six new 20-serving prepped ingredients are now available at the market:More expensive than usual, but worth it for high-volume workflows.You can now disable items you don’t want to sell.Thanks for sticking with us. More to come — and we’re not going quiet again.