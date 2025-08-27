- Most input icons in UI now respect the "Input Icon Style" setting.
- Added input icons for abilities in combat playtest help text.
- Edited main menu background.
- Fixed window shortcuts (such as fullscreen toggle) not working when the game is paused.
- Adjusted the timing and balancing of some sound effects.
- Reduced damage for Soldier abilities
- More player visual effects' shaders are now precompiled at the main menu
- Fixed being unable to use left mouse clicks as remapped input actions.
- Added additional warning indicators for Ice Spider boss swipe attacks.
- Damage modification pop-up numbers no longer show +0
- Fixed incorrect visual effects when Coordination is used over a transparent background.
- Increased effective range of the Cryo Wave ability.
- Updated boss preview images in boss select screen.
- General improvements to the pause menu and status submenus:
- Mouse navigation through the status screen is now a lot more responsive and intuitive.
- Removed empty "Stats" tab in player status views, as that data is already visible in the status screen.
Thanks for playing the Nullpoint Protocol Playtest!
Changed files in this update