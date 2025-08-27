 Skip to content
27 August 2025 Build 19757253 Edited 27 August 2025 – 16:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Most input icons in UI now respect the "Input Icon Style" setting.
  • Added input icons for abilities in combat playtest help text.
  • Edited main menu background.
  • Fixed window shortcuts (such as fullscreen toggle) not working when the game is paused.
  • Adjusted the timing and balancing of some sound effects.
  • Reduced damage for Soldier abilities
  • More player visual effects' shaders are now precompiled at the main menu
  • Fixed being unable to use left mouse clicks as remapped input actions.
  • Added additional warning indicators for Ice Spider boss swipe attacks.
  • Damage modification pop-up numbers no longer show +0
  • Fixed incorrect visual effects when Coordination is used over a transparent background.
  • Increased effective range of the Cryo Wave ability.
  • Updated boss preview images in boss select screen.
  • General improvements to the pause menu and status submenus:
  • Mouse navigation through the status screen is now a lot more responsive and intuitive.
  • Removed empty "Stats" tab in player status views, as that data is already visible in the status screen.


Thanks for playing the Nullpoint Protocol Playtest!

Changed files in this update

